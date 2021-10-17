Big promo on this PS5 compatible NVMe SSD at Amazon

Amazon hits hard this weekend by offering the 4th generation Crucial P5 Plus for just € 144. With its monstrous speeds of up to 6600 MB / s, it is at the same time compatible with the standards set by Sony and can therefore easily be integrated into a PS5.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PS5-compatible SSD drops sharply at Amazon

The PS5 has not yet celebrated its first anniversary as we already know that in the long term it will be practically inevitable not to have recourse to a memory extension. Especially for the Digital model, without a disk drive and for which you have to download all your games. It is with this in mind that Sony activated the additional NVMe port during its last system update with very precise technical specifications.

Buy Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD for € 144 from Amazon

Even though the PlayStation 5 is announced with a 1TB SSD, when you remove the operating system and home applications, you end up with just over 600 GB of free space to store new games and games. updates. It is little, too little, especially for owners of the Digital model.

Since the last big update of the console, the small NVMe port, accessible very easily by lifting the cover, is finally usable. The conditions to take advantage of it are quite restrictive because It can only accommodate 250GB to 4TB PCI Express 4.0 NVMe SSDs with a read speed of at least 5.5GB / s.

In addition, it must also be in one of the following formats: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110, which simply correspond to the size of SSDs. Finally, you must check that the SSD you choose is supplied with a heatsink that fits into the small space provided by Sony, otherwise you will have to buy a bare SSD and take a heatsink next to it, count between 10 and 15 euros for that.

The characteristics of the Crucial P5 Plus M.2 2280SS SSD

The Crucial P5 Plus M.2 2280SS SSD is one of the newest on the market since it was released this summer. It is therefore a so-called “Gen 4” SSD (for generation 4) which is compatible with PCI Express 4.0 ports, when most SSDs are still Gen 3 and therefore run on a PCI Express 3.0 port. This change in technology allows it to achieve dizzying speeds of the order of 6,600 MB / s in sequential reading and 5,000 MB / s in sequential writing. It therefore fills all the boxes to be both an incredible storage space for your PC or a PS5..

Be careful, however, this one does not have a heatsink, so you will have to think about adding it manually like the model.

Eluteng that can be found for less than 15 euros on Amazon

.





Usually priced at $ 181, the Crucial P5 Plus M.2 2280SS SSD is available right now for just $ 144 on Amazon. There is also a 500GB version for 89 € or 2TB for 339 €.

Buy Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD for € 144 from Amazon

Also find the Eluteng heat sink at € 14 on Amazon

Everything you need to know about SSDs for PS5 How to increase the storage space of the PS5? There are two ways to increase the storage of your PS5, via an external hard drive (HDD) or via an SSD to insert into your console. However, it is only with an internal SSD that you will be able to launch the games. How to install an internal SSD on the PS5? To do this, you need a size 1 Phillips screwdriver. After making sure that the console is unplugged, lay it down and position it in front of you. Remove the cover and then unscrew the cover from the SSD expansion slot. Remove the screws, plug in the SSD and screw it in. All you have to do is close the cover of the space dedicated to the SSD and replace the outer cover. Plug the console back in and follow the instructions in the PS5 format utility so that you can use your new SSD. Which internal SSDs are compatible with the PS5? Currently, due to very strict rules for integrating an SSD, only a few PCIe 4.0 models may be suitable. With a heat sink, we will retain the SSD WD_Black SN850, and then, in the category without heat sink, you can count on the Sabrent 2Tb Rocket 4 Plus, the Samsung 980 Pro or the Crucial P5 Plus.