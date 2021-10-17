Bill Clinton spent another night in the hospital

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, spent an extra night in the California hospital where he is being treated for an infection unrelated to Covid-19, his spokesperson announced on Saturday. The President of the United States from 1993 to 2001, was admitted Tuesday evening with a blood infection at the UCI Irvine Medical Center at the University of California, south of Los Angeles.

He “will stay in the hospital overnight to continue receiving intravenous antibiotics before a scheduled discharge tomorrow“Sunday, said on Twitter his spokesperson, Angel Urena, stressing that”all health indicators are moving in the right direction“. The former president is “in a good mood and spent time with family, reuniting with friends and watching college football“.

According to the New York Times, citing a collaborator, Bill Clinton developed a urinary tract infection that turned into sepsis. Sepsis – the body’s extreme reaction to infection – affects 1.7 million people each year in America, and kills 270,000 according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the leading health agency in the United States.

Bill Clinton has had to be hospitalized in the past, such as in 2004 when he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery to free four blocked arteries, and in 2010 when he underwent angioplasty.