Bill Gates: his daughter Jennifer married Nayel Nassar, an expensive ceremony

It was time ! Bill Gates’ eldest daughter and her lover Nayel Nassar have finally said “yes” to each other. Engaged since January 2020, the two lovers formalized their relationship this Saturday, October 16 in their home in Westchester County, in New York State.

A civil ceremony made in a large committee but which cost the Gates family several million dollars. Because according to several English-speaking media, and in particular the New York Post , work has been done for nearly a month in the family farm in order to set up this union and protect the guests from possible bad weather. Apart from the cost of the works, the Daily Mail also reported, this Saturday, October 16, that the reception would have cost the family nearly $ 2 million. A wedding celebrated with great fanfare since the newlywed couple could count on the presence of the group Coldplay to make the 300 handpicked guests dance.





Present at the wedding of their eldest daughter, Bill and Mélinda Gates had the honor of accompanying their eldest daughter to the altar. A nice touch (generally reserved for the father of the family) but which proves that despite their divorce – pronounced on August 2 after 27 years of marriage – the two parents remain accomplices.

The couple were already married

However, before this famous ceremony, the Daily Mail also reported that the couple between Jennifer Gates and sportsman Nayal Nassar got together the day before their wedding, Friday October 15. Pretexting a rehearsal, the two lovers got together during a Muslim wedding organized out of sight in the garden of the family estate. Out of love, the 25-year-old would therefore have converted to Islam in order to be able to marry the one who has shared her life for more than four years.