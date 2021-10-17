Bordelais at the rendezvous for the tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga

By Lolla Sauty – Hoyer

Posted on 10/17/2021 at 7:24 p.m.

Updated on 10/17/2021 at 9:29 p.m.

After the dress rehearsal, it’s time for a show for the tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga, this Sunday, October 17, at Pinçon park in the city of Benauge in Bordeaux

This Sunday, October 17, around 5 p.m., in the streets of the city of Benauge, the Bordelais flocked to the Pinçon park. The reason for this craze? Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga’s crossing of a wire connecting a crane to a building in the city. All over a distance of nearly 200 meters, 35 meters from the ground and above all without any attachment.

Within minutes of the start of the show, there were over a thousand of them waiting for the performance. While some were comfortably settled in their folding chairs, others still raised their arms in an attempt to find their loved ones in the crowd. At 5.30 pm, the tightrope walker puts his first foot on the wire, under the cries of the crowd massed 35 meters below.





Between a big gap and a dance step, each figure of the artist was accompanied by cries of admiration from the children. After half an hour of crossing, the tightrope walker finally reaches the building to the applause and cries of the crowd. Before returning to dry land, the artist did not fail to greet and thank the public.