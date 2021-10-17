More

    Bordelais at the rendezvous for the tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga

    Entertainment


    By Lolla Sauty – Hoyer

    After the dress rehearsal, it’s time for a show for the tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga, this Sunday, October 17, at Pinçon park in the city of Benauge in Bordeaux

    This Sunday, October 17, around 5 p.m., in the streets of the city of Benauge, the Bordelais flocked to the Pinçon park. The reason for this craze? Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga’s crossing of a wire connecting a crane to a building in the city. All over a distance of nearly 200 meters, 35 meters from the ground and above all without any attachment.

    Within minutes of the start of the show, there were over a thousand of them waiting for the performance. While some were comfortably settled in their folding chairs, others still raised their arms in an attempt to find their loved ones in the crowd. At 5.30 pm, the tightrope walker puts his first foot on the wire, under the cries of the crowd massed 35 meters below.


    The tightrope walker thanking the audience after his performance.

    The tightrope walker thanking the audience after his performance.

    Jean Maurice Everyone / SOUTH WEST

    Between a big gap and a dance step, each figure of the artist was accompanied by cries of admiration from the children. After half an hour of crossing, the tightrope walker finally reaches the building to the applause and cries of the crowd. Before returning to dry land, the artist did not fail to greet and thank the public.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNew study suggests Earth is surrounded by giant ‘magnetic tunnel’
    Next articlehundreds of deaths in bombings around Marib – Liberation

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC