Once again tenured today with Saint-Étienne who traveled to Strasbourg on behalf of the 10th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats, Riyad Boudebouz becomes the most capped Algerian in the history of the French first division.

A comforting record for Riyad Boudebouz, swept with Saint-Étienne on the ground of RC Strasbourg (5-1) and last in Ligue 1 Uber Eats.

With 344 games played in the French first divisions and 46 goals scored, Boudebouz thus becomes the Algerian player with the greatest number of matches played in the French first division. He is ahead of former internationals Abdelkader Ferhaoui (342 matches and 30 goals) and Rachid Mekhloufi (341 matches and 143 goals).

Passed by Sochaux Montbéliard (2008-2013), Bastia (2013-2015) and Montpellier (2015-2017), Boudebouz had left French football in 2017 to join La Liga (Betis Seville then Celta Vego). In 2019, he returned to France by committing to ASSE, with whom he is still under contract until 2022.

