British MP David Amess stabbed to death: the attack was premeditated

7:02 p.m., October 16, 2021

Hours after Tory MP David Amess was stabbed to death in Leigh-on-Sea (Essex), British police finally called the murder a terrorist act. “The first elements of the investigation revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism,” said a statement overnight from Friday to Saturday. The perpetrator, arrested immediately after the incident, is 25 years old and is said to be of Somali origin. His family is said to have settled in Amess constituency in the 1990s.

If it was not on file, it would share, according to The Guardian, the same data as an individual who recently followed a deradicalization program. The assassination would have been prepared since the young man had made an appointment with David Amess, who was on duty in a Methodist church on Friday. He would have patiently waited his turn before inflicting 17 stab wounds. On Saturday, the men of the anti-terrorism leadership, to whom the investigation was entrusted, carried out searches in two houses in the London area.





Tributes and a debate

Tributes were paid to David Amess across the UK. Many parliamentarians praised the devotion and kindness of the 69-year-old father of five. As a sign of unity, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer laid wreaths of flowers together yesterday morning at the scene of the tragedy. Amess had served in the House of Commons for almost forty years. He had distinguished himself by his commitment to Brexit.

This murder has also rekindled the debate on the safety of British MPs. In June 2016, the Labor Joe cox had been killed by several bullets and stab wounds by a right-wing extremist a week before the Brexit vote.