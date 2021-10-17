Bruno (Les 12 Coups de midi): Millionaire but without accommodation!

Bruno Hourcade has marked the history of television games. He can boast of being the greatest Noon Master of 12 midday shots (TF1). Eliminated on October 5, 2021 during his 252nd participation, at the end of the Coup Fatal event, he left with 1,026,107 euros in earnings, of which around 700,000 euros in cash net of tax. He thus holds the record for earnings won on television, until then held by Marie Friedel who had pocketed one million euros in 2004 in Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ? He also dethroned Marie-Christine from Everyone wants to take its place (2018 participations) to the world record for solo longevity. A new life on which the now famous candidate confides in the Parisian Weekend.

“With family or friends, I love quiz evenings“, explains Bruno Hourcade who is a real well of science. But he would never have thought of participating in a television show. Since his earliest childhood, the charming thirty-something is rather reserved by nature. Being in front of a camera was therefore unthinkable for him. . But the Covid-19 changed everything. While he was confined with his parents in Fontenilles, he followed The 12 Coups de midi because his mother liked watching Jean-Luc Reichmann’s show. So, he found out that the audience had been deleted because of the virus. Realizing that the program was so “more intimate, calm and relaxed“, he made the decision to send his candidacy.





The rest, the public knows. Bruno, who had been working for Eurosport’s advertising agency since 2016, has had a series of victories. He has also attracted the sympathy of the public who often asks him in the street. Nevertheless the millionaire is now unemployed, since he was dismissed by Eurosport, but also without housing. Bruno explained that he had returned his Parisian apartment. Since then, he has been dividing his time between the capital, where he has friends, and his family.

His earnings allow him to live without worry since, as he pointed out, “700,000 euros in cash represent between twenty-eight and thirty years of [son] old salary“. He intends to take the opportunity to invest in associations and real estate by investing your money in apartments for rent. He also hopes to find work in the world of theater or cinema. And who knows, maybe he will be offered jobs in the media. Meanwhile, the candidate – who revealed his homosexuality in The 12 Coups de midi – intends to release the pressure by indulging in an activity that he loves more than anything: board games.