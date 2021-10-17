Bullet (VD) – Teenager Loses His Life in Motorcycle Crash

On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., the Vaud cantonal police were notified of a fatal traffic accident on the Château road, in Bullet. For a reason that the investigation will have to determine, a 16-year-old Swiss motorcyclist domiciled in the canton of Friborg, accompanied by his 14-year-old brother, deviated from his trajectory at the end of a rectilinear, downhill, to the approaching a slight curve to the left. He left the roadway on the right, before hitting a rock at the side of the road. Disconcerted, the driver died on the spot despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services. As for the passenger, slightly injured and shocked, he was helicoptered to the CHUV in Lausanne.