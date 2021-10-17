More

    Bullet (VD) – Teenager Loses His Life in Motorcycle Crash

    NewsWorld


    Posted

    On Saturday, a 16-year-old motorcyclist was riding with his little brother on the road from Castle to Bullet when he veered off course and hit a rock. The driver died on the spot.

    The driver died at the scene of the accident.

    The driver died at the scene of the accident.

    Vaud cantonal police

    On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., the Vaud cantonal police were notified of a fatal traffic accident on the Château road, in Bullet. For a reason that the investigation will have to determine, a 16-year-old Swiss motorcyclist domiciled in the canton of Friborg, accompanied by his 14-year-old brother, deviated from his trajectory at the end of a rectilinear, downhill, to the approaching a slight curve to the left. He left the roadway on the right, before hitting a rock at the side of the road. Disconcerted, the driver died on the spot despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services. As for the passenger, slightly injured and shocked, he was helicoptered to the CHUV in Lausanne.

    The president of the Juvenile Court opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this accident. The investigations were entrusted to the Yverdon mobile gendarmerie units, with the support of specialists from the gendarmerie circulation unit.

    Call for witnesses

    This event required the intervention of three gendarmerie patrols, two Rega crews, two CSU NVB ambulances and funeral directors. The road was closed to traffic for about six hours for the purposes of the report.

    The Vaud cantonal police are looking for witnesses who can give information about this accident. Those who can provide information are asked to call 021 333 53 33 or the nearest police station.

    (comm / pmi)



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCovid-19: Lozère worries after an explosion in the number of patients
    Next articleAttention Samsung, Oppo’s foldable smartphone is becoming clearer and it has serious arguments

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC