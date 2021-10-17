Bullet (VD) – Teenager Loses His Life in Motorcycle Crash

Posted
On Saturday, a 16-year-old motorcyclist was riding with his little brother on the road from Castle to Bullet when he veered off course and hit a rock. The driver died on the spot.
On Saturday, around 3:45 p.m., the Vaud cantonal police were notified of a fatal traffic accident on the Château road, in Bullet. For a reason that the investigation will have to determine, a 16-year-old Swiss motorcyclist domiciled in the canton of Friborg, accompanied by his 14-year-old brother, deviated from his trajectory at the end of a rectilinear, downhill, to the approaching a slight curve to the left. He left the roadway on the right, before hitting a rock at the side of the road. Disconcerted, the driver died on the spot despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services. As for the passenger, slightly injured and shocked, he was helicoptered to the CHUV in Lausanne.
The president of the Juvenile Court opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of this accident. The investigations were entrusted to the Yverdon mobile gendarmerie units, with the support of specialists from the gendarmerie circulation unit.
Call for witnesses
This event required the intervention of three gendarmerie patrols, two Rega crews, two CSU NVB ambulances and funeral directors. The road was closed to traffic for about six hours for the purposes of the report.
The Vaud cantonal police are looking for witnesses who can give information about this accident. Those who can provide information are asked to call 021 333 53 33 or the nearest police station.
(comm / pmi)