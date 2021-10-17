Call for witnesses: where is Maeva, 13, missing for four months?

The Tarn gendarmerie launched a call for witnesses on Friday to find a teenage girl. 13-year-old Maeva Antolin was last seen in Graulhet. She is 1.65m tall, is slim, has curly hair and is Mediterranean in type, according to a file made public. In case of information, the police can be contacted on 17 and the gendarmerie of Graulhet on 05 63 34 17 17.

The last person to see Maeva dropped her off at the Graulhet bus station. She had to go to the Educational and Professional Center in Albi. The peculiarity of this event is that it dates back to June 14 at around 8 a.m., four months before the broadcast of the call for witnesses.



The newspaper The Midday Dispatch gives the reasons for such a delay which seems surprising at first glance. The police immediately started looking for the girl. But her disappearance was not automatically considered worrying because she already has a runaway past. She had also been arrested several months earlier after she allegedly outraged the police during a check during which she refused to give her identity.

In addition, on June 27, two weeks after her disappearance, Maeva’s parents heard from their daughter. They then explained to the gendarmes to have information from time to time through the Snapchat application.