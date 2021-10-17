Cameron Norrie beats Grigor Dimitrov to advance to Indian Wells final

Dimitrov started his game in the worst possible way, with a double fault. Sixteen minutes later, he was down 4-0. Faced with a rival who did not let go, we felt he was stuck in his game. Martyred on his backhand, he was too often wrong. A break opened a door, but Norrie slammed it in his face, taking his service for the third time. He ends the set with a shutout. Dimitrov had won only … 14% of his points behind his second ball. A misery.



