Cameron Norrie beats Grigor Dimitrov to advance to Indian Wells final

Grigor Dimitrov will not play his second Masters 1000 final, after his title in Cincinnati, in 2017. Dropped by his footwork, much too inconstant, capable of dazzling but also of gross faults, the Bulgarian (28th in the world) is sharply inclined in half of Indian Wells (6-2, 6-4, in 1:27), this Saturday against Cameron Norrie.
Stainless from the baseline, impeccable on important points, especially during the second set, the latter thus becomes the first Briton to reach the final in California since Andy Murray, in 2009 (beaten by Rafael Nadal).
Dimitrov started his game in the worst possible way, with a double fault. Sixteen minutes later, he was down 4-0. Faced with a rival who did not let go, we felt he was stuck in his game. Martyred on his backhand, he was too often wrong. A break opened a door, but Norrie slammed it in his face, taking his service for the third time. He ends the set with a shutout. Dimitrov had won only … 14% of his points behind his second ball. A misery.
A new break sanctioned the Bulgarian’s first service game in the second set. Soon led 3-1, Dimitrov opted for a new strategy by deciding to further slice his backhand. In vain. Norrie was too strong, he too fragile.
The Briton concludes the game like a cador, on a shutout. He will play Sunday in the sixth final of his season, on all surfaces of the circuit (a title, on hard, in Los Cabos, in July). Only Novak Djokovic did as well. There he will face the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz and Nikoloz Basilashvili.