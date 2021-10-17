can you benefit from the Hauts-de-France fuel check?

Faced with rising fuel prices, the executive is considering the creation of a fuel check, on the model of the energy check. Financial assistance for transport already in place in Hauts-de-France since 2016 and which could thus be generalized to the whole country.

Fuel prices are soaring and reaching amounts never seen since 2012. Last week, diesel reached an all-time high of 1.5354 € per liter on average while unleaded 95 reached 1.6332 € per liter on average.

Faced with these increases, how can we help the French who already have to cope with the increase in the price of energy? Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday, October 14: “than a short-term action to support households“was going to be set up for”leave no one in disarray“. Among the avenues considered, a fuel check.

A pre-existing model in Hauts-de-France

In Hauts-de-France, a fuel check has already existed since 2016. It is officially the device “transport assistance“. 48,000 motorists in the region benefit from € 20 per month to pay their fuel costs.

To benefit from it, the criteria are as follows:

Be domiciled in the region

Travel in a private vehicle or a motorized two-wheeler for the majority of his trips between home and place of work

Be an employee via a CDI or a CDD of at least one month with a net salary less than or equal to 2 times the minimum wage

The workplace must be at least 20 kilometers from home

Be domiciled in a sector poorly served by public transport or certify staggered schedules that do not allow you to use them.

To make your request click here. In 2020, the cost to the region was 9.2 million euros.

Since March 2016, the Region @hautsdefrance has set up a transport aid of 240 € per year for those who have to take their car to work. 43,000 aid has already been paid. Help that would do good for all French people!

➡️ https://t.co/Um6xiwaQ1i pic.twitter.com/CFF3PTZaye – Xavier Bertrand (@xavierbertrand) November 5, 2018

“Twenty euros is always good because it helps people get to work, especially now that times are tough. Personally, it allows me to make two round trips to go to work from home“, tell two motorists from Hauts-de-France to France 3.

Generalize the device?

In 2018, faced with the anger of the yellow vests, Emmanuel Macron qualified Xavier Bertrand’s measure as “good philosophy“. The head of state was already planning to extend the measure to all of France.

On the other hand, the measure may be complicated to generalize. How to identify those most penalized by the increase in fuel prices? Will this fuel check be reserved for the most modest or those who drive the most? A ministerial source told franceinfo last week that he is “much more difficult to shoot and distribute a fuel check than an energy check“.