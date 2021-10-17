canceled flights on the island

Airlines have canceled all 38 flights scheduled for Sunday, most of them to and from other islands in the archipelago, an airport spokesperson said.

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano causes new disturbances. For the second day in a row, the planes remained grounded, Sunday, October 17, at La Palma airport, on the Canary Islands archipelago. In question: the ash cloud that escapes from the volcano, in eruption for a month.

Airlines have canceled all 38 flights scheduled for Sunday, most of them to and from other islands in the archipelago, an airport spokesperson said. Only 4 of the 34 flights scheduled for Saturday went as planned. Local airline Binter said in a statement it would resume operations “as soon as possible and as soon as conditions allow safe flights”.





This is not the first time that air connections with this island in the Atlantic Canary Islands have been affected since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, for the first time in 50 years. La Palma airport was shut down on September 25.

The volcanic eruption on this small island of 85,000 inhabitants caused no casualties, but caused significant damage and caused the evacuation of 7,000 people, some of whom lost everything under the lava flows. In total, 750 hectares and more than 1,800 buildings were ravaged by this volcanic eruption, which shows no sign of abating, according to new estimates from the European system of geospatial measurements, Copernicus.