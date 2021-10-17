Carla Bruni-Sarkozy questioned about her panties: she does not take down!

By marrying on February 2, 2008 the President of the Republic Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni officially became the first lady of the country until the end of her mandate in 2012. During this period, she tasted the joys of living within the palace of the Elysee. During his interview for the show We don’t answer for anything anymore on October 9, 2021 on RTL, the singer confided in her daily life like no other and answered the incongruous questions of the comedian JeanFi Janssens.

In the skin of his character who intends to stay in the presidential palace, JeanFi Janssens asked his guest Carla Bruni to whom we give the delicate laundry when we live at the Elysee Palace. The 53-year-old catwalk star said: “We wash it with his white hands. Already, I was washing my clothes at home and not at the Elysée. Because at the Elysée, they had much more important things to do! For example, when there are dinners. ‘State, the tablecloths are taken out by the washers, the silver workers make the table with a rope, to measure that everything is impeccable. You can’t manage by saying’ here is my t-shirt ‘. I washed my panties at home, like everything else.“





Aurélien and Giulia’s mother recalled an anecdote about her life as the wife of a French head of state: “One evening, one of my collaborators and friend had worked late and at midnight, she said to me ‘you want to drink a chamomile?’ She was still downstairs in the study. So I came down from the private apartment in my pajamas. I didn’t see her in her office so I went out into the courtyard, it was summer, boom, the door closed. And there, I had to go back through the main courtyard in my pajamas. The bailiffs were happy to see me tumble down pyjamas…“

Relaxed and unfiltered, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy is a whole woman. This is how if she talks about her past of first lady in all simplicity, she displays her positions unvarnished. When her husband was sentenced in the Bygmalion case in September, she stood by his side, supporting her Raymond more than ever.