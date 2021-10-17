More

    Catalan success marred by a controversial decision of the referee?

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

    Barça obtained a precious success this Sunday evening against Valencia. First led by the score, the Blaugranas finally managed to win, relying in particular on a decisive Ansu Fati, who equalized before obtaining a penalty on a collision by José Gaya from behind. Very quickly, the Madrid press rose up against Gil Manzano’s decision, while the Valencia defender seems to have touched the ball before Ansu Fati.

    Gaya’s fault lends itself to debate

    José Gaya, in fact, seemed a bit disillusioned after the match. “Everyone agrees that I touch the ball forward and there may be a slight touch, but I touch the ball. The shots are always deceptive. It remains to be seen how this was seen on TV, in some angles they tell me that it is very clear that I am touching the ball and in another it may seem that there is contact. But I touch the ball and it’s like always, they whistle what they want, “said Gaya while De Jong, for his part, felt that for him” it was a penalty.

    On Radio Marcia, former referee Alfonso Pérez Burrull believes that Gil Manzano made the right choice. “Gaya touched the ball on the action, but he blocked Ansu Fati’s shot and touched it from behind. I think the penalty is the right decision for Gil Manzano ”, assured this specialist in the matter.


    to summarize

    While Barça won against Valencia, a heavy-handed referee decision caused controversy during and after the match. Indeed, the 2-1 penalty obtained by Ansu Fati and transformed by Memphis Depay is contested.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMassacre of October 17, 1961, tributes to Samuel Paty… the information to remember from the weekend
    Next articleRené-Charles Angélil too spendthrift? Celine Dion’s son leads the high life

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC