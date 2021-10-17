Cédric’s husband was heard by the judges

Delphine Jubillar’s husband was heard on Friday, October 15 at the Toulouse courthouse (Haute-Garonne). His lawyers want him to regain his freedom and no longer be the main suspect in the case.

Sitting in the back of a prison vehicle with tinted windows, Cédric Jubillar, taken from his cell, was summoned on the morning of Friday, October 15 to the court in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). For the first time since his indictment in connection with the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar, he was questioned in the presence of his lawyers by the investigating judge. A four-hour interrogation on his agitated relationship, at the end of which there would have been no progress, according to the defense.

“He continues to proclaim his innocence, we can consider that obviously, justice is unable to put forward elements that can prove that Cédric Jubillar is guilty of the facts that he is accused of”, said Maître Alexandre Martin, lawyer for Cédric Jubillar. His lawyers recalled the absence, according to them, of material elements. The couple’s house and the land were searched by the scientific gendarmerie, without result.