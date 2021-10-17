Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Cabriolet: still a ‘Vette?

After six years of absence on the Old Continent, the Chevrolet Corvette is officially back here in the guise of a deeply redesigned eighth generation. The new features: a V8 now in the rear central position and a convertible version with an electric retractable roof, to the delight of our ears. It was not won, but the Corvette has just crossed the Atlantic again. It was in Frankfurt in Germany, on the land of its main rivals, Porsche 911, Audi R8 and Mercedes AMG GT, that the manufacturer invited us to take charge of the new generation of its iconic model. Quite a symbol. But also know for the little anecdote, that the capital of Kentucky in the United States where the Corvette is precisely designed, is called Frankfort… It cannot be invented!



Chevrolet has great ambitions with this new generation of Corvette.

The V8 now in the rear center position You can clearly see at first glance that the Corvette has changed a lot. We may be in Germany, we can see a little Italian, English and even Japanese inspiration here and there : a little Ferrari in the look, Lamborghini in the cutout of the front hood, McLaren in the profile, and even Honda NSX for the rear. I find that with its new proportions, it loses a little in bestiality in favor of a certain elegance. But it is still very impressive. Anyway, it is certain that we are dealing here with a real revolution. Because the real upheaval undoubtedly concerns the engine, which has always been located under the front cover. And which now migrates to the rear central position… like the best supercars on the planet. A real mechanical turn for the Corvette. This is the first time in its 68-year career that Chevrolet has changed the Corvette concept to such an extent! Even before getting behind the wheel, we imagine that structural changes will benefit the balance. But obviously, all this still raises a question: is it still a real Corvette, worthy of the name?



Big disappointment: unlike the Coupé, the Cabriolet version does not display its big V8 in the window. He deserves it though

Upmarket? In any case on board, we clearly find a typically American atmosphere. The interior has also been completely redesigned, but retains a “cockpit” spirit with very enveloping furniture. The center console can even seem a little too big. But it’s a matter of taste. We can also ask ourselves questions about the square steering wheel which contributes, it is certain, to bring a really modern atmosphere. But that might not be ideal on the track, for those who would like to give in to a bit of drift. An exercise in which this new generation should however prove to be more effective than ever. Otherwise, we discover a multimedia system in tune with the times and a finally interesting level of finish : Alcantara, leather, aluminum, carbon … If we disregard certain materials and the number of buttons on the central console, not really ergonomic, it’s not bad at all!



On board, the Corvette no longer has much to envy other supercars. Especially with regard to its prices! Note that the interior is 42 cm forward compared to the previous generation!

New: an electric retractable roof The C8 is the very first Corvette to benefit from an electric retractable roof. This adds only 35 kg to the total weight and can be deployed in 17 seconds up to 50 km / h. Our colleagues told us that by removing the roof of the Coupé (standard Targa) the turbulence on board was relatively significant. But this is not at all the case on board the Cabriolet version. Obviously, this mechanical reorganization has consequences. The Corvette was greatly appreciated for its versatility, with its tailgate freeing up a large cargo volume. Huge even for a supercar! Today it will be necessary to divide its luggage between the compartment located under the front hood and that located at the rear. Less practical, but by adding the two chests the loading volume is practically equivalent: 350 liters in total.



Chevrolet has therefore started from scratch to develop the new generation of Corvettes.

A civilized dragster It therefore remains to be seen what are the consequences of the migration of the engine to the rear central position. In this case, this C8 Stingray still uses its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8. Power in Europe is confined to 482 hp, 5 hp less than the Coupé. If that doesn’t seem like enough to your liking, just know that it already allows it to perform better on the circuit than the older generation in its most powerful version. But for this first test, it was on the road that we had the opportunity to take control of the machine. Without real frustration, because the Corvette is very generous in sensations. At start-up, we are surprised that the sound is less serious and present than in the past. But it suffices to lower the window separating the cockpit from the engine compartment to better appreciate the vocalizations. Better yet, let’s get off the top!





At first glance, the Corvette clearly becomes more civilized. Orders have become more assisted. But this feeling is also to be attributed to the new controlled damping. With six driving modes, comfort benefits as well as stability. A priori, the American loses a little of her dragster spirit, in favor of a greater ease of handling. But the soul of the Corvette rests largely on its atmospheric V8 which is appreciated at all speeds. Rumble at 3,000 rpm. Full as an egg up to its maximum speed set at 6,500 rpm. And above all, full of character, explosive! A temperament, ultimately more important than the data announced by the technical sheet: 3.5 seconds at 0 to 100 km / h. Not bad, however, in terms of power and architecture. Because let’s not forget, the C8 remains pure propulsion. All the power is sent to the rear wheels only. This is one of the first benefits of the new mechanical reorganization. More weight at the rear (60%) optimizes traction and therefore acceleration. The new dual-clutch gearbox also contributes to performance. Here again, a small revolution for the Corvette. Reports pass in less than 100 milliseconds. And in addition, it offers a nice extension!





It turns ! But we especially expected this new Corvette in terms of behavior. This one has never really been known to be the sharpest blade in the field. Without deserving, however, her fame as an extravagant dancer who has stuck to her wheels since birth. From the C5 generation, the Corvette has become much more efficient! But there is the big slap! With the engine at the rear, the front axle becomes sharper. We don’t have the precision of the best Europeans, but that’s also what makes it special. We feel that the body is not ultra-light (1,692 kg empty) but the optimized balance makes the C8 much more agile. It winds at the entry of the curve, it is effective at the exit. It’s rigid, it’s precise, it’s neat and flawless! Well almost. And that’s good ! Because once the “Z” mode is engaged (a notch below the Track mode) the electronic aids become more permissive. Whatever the diet, we then find our brutal Corvette overflowing with power. It then becomes good to measure the pressure with the right foot, regardless of the pedal pressed. It stirs, it smells of burnt gum. No doubt, the spirit is well preserved. You always have the feeling of being behind the wheel of a Corvette. And finally, this is the main thing.



