China Evergrande: China-The central bank talks about the “mismanagement” of companies

by Leika Kihara

Oct. 17 (Reuters) – China’s economy “is doing well” but faces challenges such as the risk of some companies failing due to “mismanagement,” the governor of the People’s Bank of China said on Sunday (PBC), Yi Gang.

Concerns have grown in recent weeks over the possible collapse of real estate developer China Evergrande Group, which has more than $ 300 billion in liabilities and has missed three rounds of interest payments on its dollar bonds.

As the company grapples with its debt, concerns about a possible contagion of credit risk from the Chinese real estate sector to the economy at large have intensified.

According to Yi Gang, the risks of default of some companies and the operational difficulties of small and medium-sized banks are among the challenges facing the Chinese economy and that the authorities are watching closely “so that they do not become systematic risks.” .

As its growth has slowed due to a sporadic increase in COVID-19 cases, China’s economy is expected to grow 8% this year, Yi Gang said at an online meeting of the group’s international banking seminar. 30, which coincides with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.





The authorities will first try to prevent the Evergrande problems from spreading to other real estate companies in order to avoid a wider systematic risk, he added.

The crisis brewing in Evergrande and other major real estate groups pushed debt market risk premiums on weakest Chinese companies to record highs last week and sparked a new round of credit rating downgrades. .

“The interests of creditors and shareholders will be fully respected in strict compliance with the law,” said Yi Gang.

The authorities will give the highest priority to protecting consumers and homebuyers while respecting the rights of creditors and shareholders, he added.

The PBC is taking various measures to deal with financial risks, such as rebuilding the capital of small and medium-sized banks, Yi Gang also said.

The world’s second-largest economy has experienced an impressive rebound from the pandemic, but there are signs that this recovery is faltering.

"Economic growth has slowed a bit, but the trajectory of the economic recovery remains unchanged," said Yi Gang.