China tested hypersonic missile in orbit, Financial Times says

According to daily reports, China launched a nuclear-capable missile in August. Information that surprised the American Pentagon, which continues to express its concerns in the face of growing tensions between the two countries.

China has tested a new space capability with a hypersonic missile in orbit, the Financial Times.

The article in the British business and financial daily, citing several sources with knowledge of the test, indicates that Beijing launched in August a nuclear-capable missile that circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its target, which failed. over 32 kilometers according to three sources.

FT sources said the hypersonic glider was carried by a Long March rocket, whose launches are usually announced, while the August test was kept under wraps.

The United States “surprised”

China’s progress in hypersonic weapons “took US intelligence by surprise,” according to the article.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he would not comment on the details of the article, but added: “We have made clear our concerns about the military development that China continues to pursue, which only heightens tensions in the region and beyond. This is one of the reasons why we see China as our number one stimulus challenge. “





Besides Beijing, the United States, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic technology.

Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear weapons, can fly at more than five times the speed of sound.

American-Chinese tensions

Ballistic missiles fly high in space by making an arc to hit their target, while a hypersonic missile takes a low trajectory in the atmosphere, potentially hitting its target faster.

Importantly, a hypersonic missile is maneuverable (like a much slower, often subsonic cruise missile), which makes it more difficult to follow and counter.

Countries like the United States have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, but the ability to track and shoot down a hypersonic missile is unknown.

China has developed the technology offensively, seeing it as crucial in defending itself against US advances in hypersonic and other technologies, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS).