China tested hypersonic missile in orbit, Financial Times says

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/17/2021 at 7:11 am

Updated on 10/17/2021 at 7:13 am

This nuclear-capable missile circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its target, missed by more than 32 kilometers

China has tested a new space capability with a hypersonic missile in orbit, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The British business and financial daily article, citing several sources with knowledge of the test, indicates that Beijing launched a nuclear-capable missile in August that circled the Earth in low orbit before descending towards its failed target. over 32 kilometers according to three sources.

FT sources said the hypersonic glider was carried by a Long March rocket, whose launches are usually announced, while the August test was kept under wraps. China’s progress in hypersonic weapons “took US intelligence by surprise,” according to the article.

Five times the speed of sound

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he would not comment on the details of the article, but added, “We have made clear our concerns about the military development that China continues to pursue, which only increases tensions in the region and beyond. This is one of the reasons why we see China as our number one stimulus challenge ”.





Besides Beijing, the United States, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic technology. Hypersonic missiles, like traditional ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear weapons, can fly at more than five times the speed of sound. Ballistic missiles fly high in space by making an arc to hit their target, while a hypersonic missile takes a low trajectory in the atmosphere, potentially hitting its target faster.

American-Chinese tensions

Importantly, a hypersonic missile is maneuverable (like a much slower, often subsonic cruise missile), which makes it more difficult to follow and counter. Countries like the United States have developed systems designed to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles, but the ability to track and shoot down a hypersonic missile is unknown.

China has developed the technology offensively, seeing it as crucial in defending itself against US advances in hypersonic and other technologies, according to a recent report by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS). The reported test comes as US-Chinese tensions have escalated and Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan, the Washington-aligned autonomous democracy that China sees as a province awaiting reunification. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Financial Times article.