Christian Jacob brings together all the candidates for the Republicans headquarters on Tuesday

INFO LE FIGARO – The President of the Republicans will bring together the six nomination contestants around a breakfast.

According to information from Figaro, Christian Jacob brings together all the candidates – Michel Barnier, Xavier Bertrand, Éric Ciotti, Philippe Juvin, Denis Payre and Valérie Pécresse – at the headquarters of the Republicans, Tuesday morning around a breakfast.

The opportunity for all to speak to each other directly and together, as the President of the Republicans and other elected officials had requested in recent days like Damien Abad, the boss of LR deputies.

Avoid divisions

As the campaign is launched for the December 4th congress, the candidates, for some in search of their sponsorships, must also discuss the modalities of televised debates and avoid that the differences do not turn into divisions. With one goal: that one of them wins the next presidential election.

Christian Jacob, who never ceases to call for the gathering of his political family, wins a new battle: after Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand’s promise to re-join LR, here they are all around the