Christophe Beaugrand and Ruquier dumbfounded at Jordan Bardella and his comments on surrogacy

Words that challenge. Laurent Ruquier and Léa Salamé received Jordan Bardella on the set of the show On est en direct on France 2, this Saturday, October 16. Asked about social facts, the number 1 of the National Rally gave his opinion on surrogacy. Except that Christophe Beaugrand, father of a little boy via this medical practice, was also present. The two men have two divergent opinions on the subject therefore.

Jordan Bardella first began by explaining that “what is technologically possible is not always humanly desirable. Law, laws cannot adapt to all the unlimited desires of men. I am not passing moral judgment. on all of this. ” Before adding: “but in a market society where everything is bought and everything is sold, the body and the family must retain a sacred dimension. I disagree with paying a woman to bear a child , that is to say paying his stomach, is not desirable …. ”An explanation that stunned the presenters, but also the host of TF1 and gave rise to a debate around this subject still taboo in the company.





On October 7, Christophe Beaugrand and his companion, Ghislain, published Fils à papa (s). This is a book about their parenthood as homosexuals and the birth of Valentin born by GPA in the United States. If the couple has disclosed so much of their private life in this book, it is to be totally transparent about (…)

