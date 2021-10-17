Christophe Galtier (Nice) announces “a reflection on the starting 11” after the defeat in Troyes

Christophe Galtier, Nice coach, beaten (0-1) in Troyes, Sunday: “The start of the match is catastrophic and the whole match is catastrophic. When you’re as bad as that over 93 minutes, everyone has their share of the blame, me first.

Troyes largely deserves its victory, by the proposed game and what they put into it in terms of commitment and effort. They imposed their rhythm whereas we should have imposed ours. We lacked character, commitment and it was felt in the game. It’s a big disappointment and a big questioning of the way I or we prepared for the match. Several things were not understood or perceived.