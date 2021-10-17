CINEMA: The Batman, a first real trailer with a superhero darker than ever!

Is the DC FanDome 2020 that we had discovered the first teaser of The batman, the film by Matt Reeves with Robert Pattinson in the title role. Filming has since been finalized and editing is certainly well advanced, so Warner Bros. Pictures take advantage of the 2021 edition to unveil the first real trailer, hypea by an image taken from the video earlier this week.

Trailer VOSTFR

THE’Mystery Man (Paul Dano), Selina kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), Alfred (Andy Serkis) and James gordon (Jeffrey Wright) are present in this trailer dark, in substance as well as in form. The care taken in artistic direction seems to match the tension that will reign throughout the story, around which the expectations are huge. The script remains murky, let’s face it, but that at least keeps us out of the surprise for viewing.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents THE BATMAN by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, aka lone billionaire Bruce Wayne, who watches over Gotham City. Besides Pattinson (TENET, THE LIGHTHOUSE), the cast reunites Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, FANTASTIC ANIMALS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD) in the role of Selina Kyle, Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 YEARS A SLAVE) in that of ‘Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright (DIE CAN WAIT, Westworld) in that of James Gordon, of the Gotham City Police Department, John Turturro (the TRANSFORMERS saga, The Plot Against America) in that of Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard (THE SEVEN MERCENARIES, Interrogation) in that of the Attorney General of Gotham Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson (FAREWELL AMOR) in that of municipal candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis (the PLANET OF THE APES, BLACK PANTHER saga) in that of Alfred and Colin Farrell ( THE GENTLEMEN, LES ANIMAUX FANTASTIQUES) in that of Oswald Cobblepot. Matt Reeves (THE PLANET OF APES) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Peter Craig, based on DC Comics characters imagined by Bob Kane and Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the PLANET OF THE APES) and Reeves are producers of the film, while Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel provide executive production. The director has surrounded himself with Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser (LION, DUNE), production designer James Chinlund with whom he has already collaborated on THE PLANET OF THE APES, chief editors William Hoy (la saga PLANET OF THE APES) and Tyler Nelson (REMEMORY), Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917, DAUGHTERS OF DOCTOR MARCH, ANNA KARENINE) and composer Michael Giacchino (SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME, JURASSIC WORLD, the STAR WARS saga, UP THERE).



Trailer VF

The release date of The batman is scheduled for March 4, 2022 in the United States and March 2 in France, following a series of postponements. And apart from that, the trilogy Batman by Christopher Nolan is available on 4K Blu-ray for € 41.99 on Amazon.com.