CINEMA: The Flash, a first teaser with Keaton’s Batman for the film on the multiverse!

It has been several years since Warner Bros. Pictures promises us a feature film The Flash, around the character of Barry allen introduced in the Justice League by Zack Snyder. He should explore some crazy ideas inspired by the arc Flashpoint, which will make him travel through the DC multiverse. The project has progressed well, with filming now well underway, which allowed it to be shown with a teaser during the DC FanDome 2021.

And even if Ezra Miller admitted in the preamble that he did not yet have enough material to unveil a real trailer, there are still some crisp scenes to put in their mouths. We are indeed seeing a return to Wayne Manor (from the 1989 film?), a contact with a mother who is certainly not that of Flash, other characters in red costume, her dapper outfit, and even already a Batman back, probably in his Batcave !

We already knew that the Bruce wayne by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would appear onscreen in the feature film. And if we trust the pointy ears of the costume and the voice that seems to be that of the actor, it is surely the latter that is visible here. It could also be that his Batmobile either of the game, according to the end of the sequence.





The video does not recall the release date of Andy Muschietti’s film, but last I heard it was scheduled for November 4, 2022 in theaters in the United States.

Read also: CINEMA: The Flash, a new costume and two concept arts from the DC Multiverse film