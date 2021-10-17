clashes between anti-health pass and police in front of the CHU, three arrests

The police used tear gas to repel anti-health pass demonstrators who threw projectiles at them in front of the Martinique University Hospital. The prefect and the director of the ARS condemned this violence.

The situation became tense in front of the Martinique University Hospital on Friday. In the afternoon, clashes erupted between medical anti-pass and police, according to information from the 1st. The first, numbering 350 according to the police, launched projectiles at the 80 members of the security forces who responded by using tear gas.

Two events that occurred a little earlier would be at the origin of these tensions: the attempt by the police to free the entrances to the hospital and the arrest of two trade unionists who had entered the CHU of Fort-de-France, always according to the 1st.





A video shared on social media shows a man screaming as he is kept lying on the ground by law enforcement. A total of three people were arrested, and 8 police officers were injured.

Condemnation of “violence and degradation”

In the evening, the prefect of Martinique, Stanislas Cazelles, and the director general of the ARS, Jérôme Viguier, declared to condemn “the violence and degradation” which took place in the CHU in a joint statement.

“In this period of health emergency, all efforts must converge on the fight against the spread of the virus” they wrote, before renewing “their support for the supervision of the CHUM”.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

