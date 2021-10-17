Clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement at the CHU

Clashes between demonstrators opposed to the establishment of the health pass and the police took place Friday at the Martinique University Hospital, with three people arrested and four wounded gendarmes, said the prefecture. The three individuals arrested, including two hospital workers, were released on Saturday after spending the night in police custody at the central police station in Fort-de-France. No charges have yet been brought against them.

The prefect of Martinique, Stanislas Cazelles, and the director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Jérôme Viguier strongly condemned the incidents that occurred at the CHU of Fort-de-France. “In this period of health emergency, all efforts must converge on the fight against the spread of the virus,” they recalled.

In a statement, the management of the CHU called “calm” and condemned “strongly the violence perpetrated following the implementation of the health pass on its various sites”.





Tensions around the health pass

Since Monday the health pass is required for visitors and employees of the CHU. An inter-union made up of five organizations opposes the entry into force of this provision by disrupting control operations. Police officers and gendarmes are mobilized at the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital to protect the employees of the company responsible for checking health passes.

The management of the Martinique CHU summoned five trade unions for “obstruction in the establishment of a legal obligation” and “serious harm to the health and safety of staff and users”.

The hearing which was to be held on Friday morning was postponed to this Saturday morning. The union lawyer has asked for the judge’s recusal and hopes to get a postponement of the hearing.

At midday (Martinique time), dozens of demonstrators are in front of the Fort-de-France courthouse awaiting a decision.