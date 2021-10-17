Cloud-backed conversation encryption is coming

WhatsApp is finally ready to provide end-to-end data encryption, on your smartphone or in the cloud. Previously, the instant messaging app only offered such encryption for backups on the user’s phone.

Conversations recorded in the cloud were not affected at the time, reports 01net. But since Thursday, an option allows you to activate the option to encrypt messages on iCloud (iOS) and Google Drive (Android), Facebook, owner of WhatsApp, said in a blog post.





Well-protected data

The option is optional. To benefit from it, you must go to the security settings of the application and activate end-to-end backup encryption. To secure this backup, you must choose a password of your choice or obtain a 64-digit encryption key that only you know.

The advantage of this protection: your data will remain accessible, but only to you. Neither WhatsApp, nor Apple or Google owning the storage services, will be able to access it and consult your messages.

The deployment of this new feature will be slow, warns Facebook. With over 2 billion users, it should come as no surprise if you can’t access this new cybersecurity option right away.