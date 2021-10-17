Coca-Cola will attach its caps to bottles from 2022

This initiative should, according to the brand, facilitate the collection of corks.

Does the plastic bottle still have a future? Coca-Cola wants to believe it. While the company is regularly singled out because of the pollution that its products can generate, it announced on Friday that it intended to offer, from 2023, soda bottles with the cap attached. The objective: to allow better collection of corks intended for recycling.

This new initiative is accompanied by the launch on the market of small 50 centilitre bottles which will be made from 100% recycled plastic, from April 2022. These bottles will be used to package several of the group’s sodas: the different varieties of Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. “The goal by 2030 is to achieve 100% recycled plastic on all bottles in the portfolio, allowing the elimination of more than 200,000 tonnes of virgin plastic used per year in Europe.“, Argues Coca-Cola in a press release.

Carbon neutrality by 2040

The firm is regularly criticized by associations because of the carbon footprint of its products. According to the non-governmental organization (NGO) Break Free From Plastic, Coca-Cola would be, ahead of Pepsi and Nestlé, the company which pollutes the most by plastic in 2020, for the third consecutive year.





Coca-Cola has been seeking, for several years, to make amends by greening its model. In December 2020, the company announced that it had set itself the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2024. An intermediate deadline was also set in 2030: on this date, the group aims to reduce by 30% of its greenhouse gas emissions.

The acceleration of the greening of Coca-Cola’s strategy goes hand in hand with a tightening of the legislation on plastics. France has thus adopted an objective of “removal of single-use plastic packagingBy 2040. The Ministry of Ecological Transition also wants to reduce this plastic packaging by 20% by 2025. The manufacturers, who thought they had found the solution by offering recycled bottles, are now trying to convince the government that those – these should not be considered single-use plastics.

At the same time, faced with changes in the legislative framework, bottlers are increasing the number of alternative solutions. Monoprix is ​​thus experimenting with a deposit of glass bottles in its store in Montparnasse (Paris) in partnership with Coca-Cola, Nestlé and Gallia (a brand of beer). Coca-Cola is also experimenting with a prototype paper bottle, which has been available on the Hungarian market since the second quarter of 2021.

