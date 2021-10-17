Coca-Cola will switch to caps attached to bottles

Huge global polluter, the group claims to seek to reduce its production of plastic.

POLLUTION – Greewashing or real gesture for the planet? After being named three years in a row by Greenpeace among the worst plastic polluters on the planet, Coca-Cola announced Friday, October 15 an evolution of its bottles “allowing better collection and recycling”, to use the terms of the press release.

From the end of 2022, like what several brands are already doing, including Cristaline and St-Yorre, the caps will remain attached to the bottles, a way of seeking to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the nature. All Coca-Cola France plastic bottles will be affected by this novelty.

In the presentation press release, the brand adds that from next April, the 50cl bottles of several products (including Sprite, Fanta, Classic Coca-Cola, sugar-free and light) will now be made up of 100% recycled plastic.

The brand specifies that its goal is to use only recycled plastic by 2030, a development that would avoid the annual use of 200,000 tonnes of plastic in Europe, according to its figures.





According to the “Break Free From Plastic” initiative, which mobilizes its volunteers to collect pieces of plastic abandoned in nature all over the world to then analyze them and see which brands are responsible, Coca-Cola is part of the alongside Nestlé and Pepsi Co., the world’s biggest polluters. Many NGOs accuse them of making no effort to actually reduce their plastic production and of continuing to partner with the oil industry to produce more and more.

