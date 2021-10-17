Consumption. Boost of 100 euros for 6 million French people: are you entitled to it?

+ 10% in July, then 5% in August, followed by further increases in September of 8.7% and in October of 12.6% … Regulated gas prices are only supposed to increase in recent months. Electricity is also experiencing a surge: in September, the price of electricity reached 100 euros per megawatt hour, against 45 euros at the start of 2021. Energy bills are weighing more and more on the budget of the French .

In response, the government announced in mid-September an expansion of the energy check, which will take the form of additional aid of 100 euros. “It is a form of support to overcome this situation which is considered to be a cyclical increase in the price of energy which will lead to an increase in the price of heating”, then detailed Matignon.

Who can benefit ?

This additional aid of 100 euros will only benefit the 5.8 million households who have already been entitled to the energy check in 2021, it being sent this year in April according to the sending schedule by department.

Only households with a reference tax income per consumption unit (CU) of less than 10,800 euros benefit from the energy check. This eligibility threshold has been revised upwards in 2021.

To check your eligibility, a simulator is available online at checkenergie.gouv.fr

100 euros for all

Unlike the energy check distributed in the spring, the amount of which varies according to income and household composition, this time the boost will be 100 euros for all beneficiaries.

How to receive it?

No action is necessary to receive this exceptional energy voucher. The 5.8 million beneficiaries will receive it directly in their mailbox in December, just as they already automatically receive the conventional energy check on the basis of information transmitted by the tax services.





The check will be sent to the last address you provided to the tax authorities.