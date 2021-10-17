Contamination record broken for the fourth day in a row

Russia recorded this Sunday a record of coronavirus contamination in the last twenty-four hours for the fourth consecutive day, a sign of an epidemic in full swing against a background of sluggish vaccination and limited restrictions. According to the official government count, 34,303 contaminations were identified in twenty-four hours, a record since the start of the pandemic, and 997 deaths.

The day before, the country had passed for the first time the symbolic bar of a thousand daily deaths due to Covid-19 with 1,002 deaths. Russia is the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus. This outbreak comes when only 32% of Russians are fully vaccinated, according to official data, against the backdrop of public mistrust of vaccines.

Very little respect for barrier measures

The virus is also spreading as government health restrictions are very limited, although several regions have reintroduced the requirement to present QR codes to access public places. The Kremlin, anxious to preserve the economy, refused to all containment on a national scale, while judging “unacceptable” the low rate of vaccination of the population.





The spread of the virus is also facilitated by the weak respect of barrier gestures. Since the start of the pandemic, the government has officially recorded 223,312 deaths, the highest figure in Europe. The Rosstat statistics institute, which has a broader definition of coronavirus-related deaths, reports more than 400,000 deaths.