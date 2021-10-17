COP26 will not bring “big changes”, believes Greta Thunberg

“In the current state of things, this COP will not bring about big changes”, worries Greta Thunberg. Two weeks before the launch of the COP26 for the climate, the Swedish activist nevertheless estimated on Saturday October 16 that this meeting was “crucial” for the future of the planet.

During the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, states around the world will have from October 31 to November 12 to negotiate and commit more concretely to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. COP26 and all international meetings “have the potential to make a difference as they bring so many people together. So we need to make sure we seize this opportunity.”, added the activist, on the sidelines of a climate concert in Stockholm. “We’re going to have to keep pushing.”





“My hope, of course, is that we suddenly realize that we are facing an existential crisis and act accordingly.”, she continued. According to the activist, it is now necessary “change focus and no longer seek to create niches in the programs, but rather to save the planet, the present and the living conditions of future generations”.

World is heading for global warming, according to latest UN assessment published in mid-September “catastrophic” of + 2.7 ° C by the end of the century, while each additional fraction of a degree multiplies the dramatic consequences.