Coronavirus – Vaccination: 34% of adverse effects are considered serious

The Swiss Institute for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) is responsible for evaluating all reports concerning suspected adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a press release published on Friday, Swissmedic informs that it has evaluated to date (until October 12) 8,757 declarations (out of more than 5.5 million people who have received at least one dose). The majority (66%) report non-serious effects and 34% mention serious effects. An undesirable effect is qualified as serious or non-serious depending on its intensity or duration, specifies a spokesperson. About half of these reports were made by healthcare professionals (52%), the other half directly by the people concerned (48%).

No concrete link between vaccine and death cases

On average, people with side effects are 53 years old; 14.7% are 75 years or older. In cases considered serious, the average age is 56 years and, in reports of deaths concomitant with vaccination, the average is 79 years. In 150 of these serious cases, the death of the vaccinated person after a more or less long time was deplored. However, according to Swissmedic, despite the temporal agreement, there is no concrete indication that the vaccine is the cause of death. 65% of the declarations evaluated concern women and only 32% of men. 3% of cases do not mention the person’s sex.

Pericarditis and myocarditis in “very rare cases”

A glance at the nature of the side effects shows that fatigue, fever and headache are among the most common symptoms. Nausea, pain at the injection site and skin reactions are also regularly mentioned. It does not matter whether it is Moderna’s vaccine or Pfizer / BioNTech.

