Covid-19: five new deaths in 24 hours

The government health update on Sunday reports five new deaths and 33 additional cases have been detected positive. The figures drop slightly in the intensive care unit with 36 patients treated.

Stephanie Chenais

•

updated on October 17, 2021 at 4:49 p.m.



Since yesterday, Saturday October 16, 2 p.m., 5 additional deaths are to be deplored, or 241 in total since the beginning of September. 33 new positive cases have been confirmed. These new cases bring to 9,977 the total number of confirmed positive cases since Monday, September 6. The number of active cases is 1,107. The cumulative incidence rate over 7 days is 285 per 100,000 inhabitants.

A little less pressure in intensive care

As for hospitalizations, 36 patients are treated in the intensive care unit and 139 are hospitalized in the Covid unit. 59 positive patients are under surveillance in a hotel including: 32 in the South province, 18 in the Islands, 9 in the North. Good news: 8,629 people are considered cured by hospital services.





51.71% of the total population received a complete vaccination schedule

The number of injections carried out yesterday, Saturday October 16, is not communicated. Since the start of the campaign: 171,113 people have received at least one dose, i.e. 73.95% of the vaccineable population and 63.14% of the total population, 140,132 people have received two doses of vaccine, 2,868 people have received a booster dose. At this point, 60.56% of the vaccineable population, or 51.71% of the total population, have received a complete vaccination schedule.