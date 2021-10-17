Covid-19. Hérault-Gard: new clusters alert the Regional Health Agency

Metropolitan See my news

The nursing staff on the alert at the Montpellier University Hospital (© Montpellier University Hospital)

New situation update coronavirus Covid-19 bi-weekly in Occitania by the Regional Health Agency, ARS. Friday evening, there were still 516 hospitalizations in progress (-27 in 3 days) including 93 in intensive care and critical care (-8 in 3 days) and 5,198 deaths in hospital (+9 in 3 days) since the start of the epidemic in March 2020.

In the Herault, no death has been observed since Tuesday evening: 1,156 to date, with 25 patients in intensive care, against 28 Tuesday evening. On the other hand, in the Gard, the number of deaths increased from 732 to 735 within three days. 13 patients are in intensive care, against 18 on Tuesday.

The latest statistics from the Covid-19 report (© ARS)

Essential barrier gestures

The Occitanie Regional Health Agency also recalls that barrier gestures remain essential facing a virus still circulating in the region. The decline in epidemiological indicators is less marked in certain territories, where they tend to stagnate. “The development of local clusters has confirmed in recent days the need not to reduce our vigilance. The return of the usual winter epidemic symptoms in this season indicates that the protective reflexes with barrier gestures also tend to decrease. These barrier gestures, which the health crisis has generalized, remain essential on a daily basis for everyone. Global Handwashing Day reminds us today of the importance of this simple, effective and accessible reflex to fight against the transmission of viruses ”, warns the ARS.





Faced with an epidemic that is not over in Occitania, the call for vaccination remains fully relevant also, especially for all the most fragile people who now have an appointment not to be missed: their Covid vaccination reminder to be organized with a local health professional or a vaccination center.

Local clusters

The Occitane ARS further warns: “The drop in epidemiological indicators is less marked in certain territories, where they tend to stagnate. This is a sign that the virus is still circulating. The development of local clusters confirms this in recent days, which has impacted the territorial indicators, as is the case for example in Lozere currently. To break the chains of contamination, protective measures are immediately activated. However, the return of the usual winter epidemic symptoms in this season indicates that the protective reflexes with barrier gestures also tend to decrease. Now is not the time to lower our collective vigilance ”.

> Next bulletin Covid-19 coronavirus in Occitanie: Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

