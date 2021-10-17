Covid-19: Lozère worries after an explosion in the number of patients

The department of Lozère is experiencing a worrying rebound from the Covid-19 epidemic. On October 9, 106 new contaminations per 100,000 inhabitants and an increase of 110.81% in the number of cases in one week are to be recorded. A spectacular rise which places Lozère as the department of metropolitan France where the incidence rate is the highest.

As of Monday, October 11, this epidemic outbreak prompted the prefecture to once again make the mask compulsory for primary school students over the age of 6.

A worrying situation

Mathieu Pardell, departmental director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) interviewed by France Bleu had also warned that the department has reached “an incidence rate twice surpériur at the alert threshold, which begins to be worrying for our department ”. For the past two weeks, the health situation has deteriorated sharply.

In the week of October 4 to 10, according to Public Health France, the highest incidence rates were found in children aged 0 to 9 and those aged 10 to 19. They were then respectively 358 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and 151 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Two clusters were also identified on October 4 in a school and a high school in the west of the department. The first in the town of Marvejols and the second in a high school in Saint-Chély-d’Apcher. “The children have spread the virus within the family sphere and those close to them,” explains Mathieu Pardell.

Several categories affected

The 40-49 year old category is also particularly concerned, with 170 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants recorded between October 5 and 11, against 53 the previous week. “There is cause for concern. We have an increase of more than 500% in the incidence rate for 45-65 year olds which is not linked to the clusters of Marvejols and Saint-Chély-d’Apcher ”, underlines the director of the ARS.





How to explain the explosion in the number of patients?

This upsurge is partly explained by a relaxation of barrier gestures. Regarding vaccination coverage, Lozère is below the national average. According to Social Security, 71.9% of residents received a first dose on October 10, against 75.2% nationally. 70.3% of Lozériens have a complete vaccination course, against 73.1% in the whole of France.

The figures are also to be put in a specific context. The incidence rate is in fact calculated per 100,000 inhabitants but the Lozère population is smaller with 76,000 inhabitants. The two clusters also increased the rate naturally, explains Mathieu Pardell.

The number of hospitalizations helps put the situation into perspective. The latter is lower than that of other departments in the region. ARS Occitanie recorded only one hospitalization linked to Covid-19, on October 12, throughout the department.