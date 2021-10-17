Covid-19: two cases during a festival in Toulouse, the 1,300 participants are called to be tested

the health pass is far from infallible, and the large-scale events are the proof. It did not prevent contamination during the Holà Cuba festival, which took place in Bruguières (Haute-Garonne) on October 8 and then in Toulouse on October 9 and 10. According to the newspaper Free noon, the regional health agency Occitanie discovered a chain of contamination that formed during the three days of the event, including access was however conditional on presentation of the health pass.



For the moment, only two cases have been identified, but ARS Occitanie fears a rapid increase in contamination, since no less than 1,300 people have taken part in this festival of Cuban music and dance. “If none of these cases present to date a factor of gravity, the health agency fears that the 1,300 festival-goers present on the spot will become a potential cluster of magnitude”, specifies the regional daily.

This is why the ARS Occitanie has already launched a first phase of identifying contact cases, as well as a massive screening campaign to encourage festival-goers to get tested as soon as possible.