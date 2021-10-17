criticized, Pavard would like “to be more respected” by the French public

In an interview for the Canal Football Club, Benjamin Pavard returned to the criticisms surrounding his performances in the France team. The Bayern Munich defender would like to have more recognition from the French public.

The years go by and Benjamin Pavard accumulates the selections with the France team: since his first appearance against Wales on November 10, 2017, the defender has worn a total of 40 times the tricolor jersey. If the 2018 World Cup had allowed him to reveal himself in the eyes of the general public with his volley against Argentina, Benjamin Pavard has since been increasingly criticized for his performances with the Blues.

However, Didier Deschamps maintains his confidence in Benjamin Pavard. Asked this Sunday by the Canal Football Club, the Bayern Munich player preferred not to take offense in the face of criticism. “I take a step back from the critics in France. I left France young, I haven’t played a lot of Ligue 1 games so the French public don’t know me. Or they just know me through my shot at the 2018 World Cup, explained Benjamin Pavard. That’s where people got interested in me. “





Arrived at Bayern Munich in July 2019, Benjamin Pavard quickly established himself as a holder on the right side of the defense. Last season, the former LOSC player appeared in 36 games in all competitions. “I would have liked, because I am French, to be more respected in France. But I will not force people to watch Bayern Munich games. Real people, who know football, know the performances I have made and that I do, said Pavard, defending his record. In the France team, we sometimes also lack automation. “

“In straight piston, I cannot be at the top directly”

During the recent League of Nations, won by France, Didier Deschamps switched to a three-way defense. Benjamin Pavard has been repositioned him in a role of straight piston. “I discovered another position with the Blues recently, as a right piston. Before, I played in central defense in Stuttgart. I have been playing for two years at Bayern Munich as a right-back. I got used to it. a little in this position, recalled the defender to explain his difficulties. In right piston, I can not be at the top directly. It’s a new position for me, I have just discovered it. “

Since Julian Nagelsmann took power at the head of Bayern Munich, Benjamin Pavard has so far played only four games. Blame it on an ankle injury at the start of the season and a recent suspension after a red card. To replace him, Niklas Süle was repositioned as a right-back and Croatian Josip Stanišić also obtained playing time.