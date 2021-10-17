Crypto Weekly # 166 – Bitcoin and cryptocurrency news of the week

The week of 10/11 in brief – News about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency is in constant turmoil. It can happen that vital information gets lost in the daily news flow and you miss important points.

This format is there to remedy that. We come back to the news of the past week in the Crypto Weekly to keep you informed on the current situation of cryptocurrencies.

News in brief

▶ Are stablecoins about to be insured like the dollar? In any case, this is a possibility that would be discussed within the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), one of the leading banking regulators in the United States.

▶ Multichain, the new DeFi paradigm. Initially launched on Ethereum, DeFi has since migrated to many other blockchains. However, the vast majority of funds deposited there come from giant Ethereum.

▶ Binance sets its sights on Ireland. After the regulatory setbacks encountered by the exchange platform Binance in recent months, it has finally decided to base its head office in Ireland, thereby benefiting from significant tax advantages.

▶ Kraken Supports Bitcoin Adoption. Thus, the exchange platform has just made a donation of $ 150,000 in BTC to the Black Bitcoin Billionaire group, which works for inclusion and diversity in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

▶ Bitcoin soon to be legal tender in several countries? This is the estimate made by BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner that five countries could follow in El Salvador’s footsteps in 2022.

▶ Bitcoin continues its rebound initiated a few months ago. Nothing better than an overview conducted by Coin Trading to refine its strategy.

The 5 metrics of the week

➤ $ 2 million, it’s the Record amount of NFT sales on the Solana blockchain. Thus, the NFT SolMonkey # 1355 of the SolMonkey series was sold for 13,027 SOL. The latter is currently considered to be the rarest piece in the collection.

➤ $ 535,000, it’s the amount spent in error on Ethereum transaction fees by a user. In fact, he wanted to participate in the sale of Strips tokens on the MISO platform. However, his transaction initially intended for the Flashbot service ended up alongside normal transactions in the mempool.





➤ 1.3 million, it’s the number of users who have pre-registered for the opening of the Coinbase NFT platform. This number of participants was reached only two days after the announcement of Coinbase, demonstrating an exacerbated enthusiasm for the new service that the exchange platform is about to launch.

➤ 12, it’s the number of cryptocurrencies that can now be used in the payment module of Wix sites. A feature enabled by the partnership between the website provider and the payment processor Bitpay.

➤ $ 200 billion, it’s the new record that the TVL (Total Value Locked) of the DeFi ecosystem has just broken. Obviously, Ethereum remains the market leader blockchain with 150 billion dollars blocked on its various protocols.

The tweet of the weeke

Detailed feedback from Gregory Raymond on the debates concerning the project to modify the taxation of cryptocurrencies carried by Pierre Person.

Crypto taxation: monitoring the legislative process 6 amendments (and 2 sub-amendments) were adopted yesterday and this morning in public session in the National Assembly, after having been adopted in committee last week Here are the ones 👇 – Grégory Raymond (@gregory_raymond) October 14, 2021

Have a good week on the Journal du Coin! 🙂

