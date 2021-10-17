Cyril Hanouna, gloomy climate with Emilie, revelation about his immense sacrifice

Separated from Emilie, the mother of his two children since last year, Cyril Hanouna has resolved to make some sacrifices. He breaks the silence about it.

Last year, the magazine Public revealed the implosion of the couple formed by the host with the one who shared his life for fifteen years.

He would have given up the construction of his huge house in the Paris region.

“Despite this gloomy climate, Cyril Hanouna leaves nothing to show on the air. It is also focused on work. He is not idle, ”recalled the celebrity magazine, assuring that Cyril Hanouna would even have been forced to stop the construction of a huge house in Vincennes.





“A huge house that will not shelter his happiness, even if he will do everything to preserve whatever costs that of his family”, slipped the publication.

This sad news, the host of Touche not at my post regretted to confirm it, while specifying the radical decision he took.

“There, I am single now,” he blurted, while he has always erected an almost impassable wall on his private life.

“I’m telling you, I’m not in there. I’m in the job. Work, work, work… Out of respect for the people who were with me, for the moment really, I tell you I remain single… for at least two years. Two years of celibacy, ”he said.

