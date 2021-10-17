Dacia-Renault. The impact of the chip shortage model by model

Semiconductors: Before the current shortage, this is a term you may never have heard! But today, in the automotive industry, these precious electronic components are the subject of all discussions. Almost all manufacturers indeed suffer from a lack of chips, which generates chain reactions.

Automatic emergency braking sacrificed

At Renault, we recently learned that the Zoe would now be delivered without active emergency braking system (AEBS), like some versions of Clio and Captur. An exceptional situation to which the Euro NCAP organization will adapt: ​​it will add, as it is already doing for the Ford Puma, a comment indicating that the five stars are no longer valid for private variants of this safety equipment. In return, the Losange has revised the prices down. The Mégane, for its part, loses this AEBS option on the Zen finishes in Business.

Still missing screens

On the screen side, the trouble started in the spring. In October, we note a slight improvement for the Clio, with the reopening of the Large Screen pack (10-inch digital instrumentation and 9.3-inch central touch screen) on the Intens variant and the new Lutecia special series. But on the utility side, older generation Kangoo, Express, Trafic and Master are produced with a non-functional multimedia system. The dealers will take care of adding a screen a posteriori, when this part will finally be available. This process, also called “retrofitting”, was also used by Dacia on its Duster, before restyling. But now, the brand intervenes directly at the factory, by storing incomplete vehicles while they receive the parts… and by postponing deliveries accordingly.





A situation that does not improve

On the other hand, the Romanian manufacturer confesses that it has no ” Workaround ” for air conditioning compressors, supplied by Marelli, Bosch or Continental ABS and ESP sensors and airbag control units. Indispensable elements which could contribute to further increase the delays. On the Duster and Sandero, centralized locks may also be missing at first, and require subsequent installation in the network. Same story for electrically folding mirrors on the Clio, Captur or Arkana. The impacts of this shortage of semiconductors are therefore multiple, both at Dacia and at its owner, and the situation is changing day by day … rarely in the right direction. In their tariff of October 13, the Clio and Captur Intens thus lose their Easy Drive pack, which included the active cruise control, the blind spot detector and the motorway and traffic assistant.