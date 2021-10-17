Dany Boon and Laurence Arné: their rare confidences on their married life

Dany Boon and Laurence Arné were on the set of Clique on Saturday October 16, 2021 on Canal +. The opportunity for the couple, who are about to release a new film on Netflix, to make some confidences about their life as a couple.

In addition to sharing the same passion for cinema and directing, Dany boon and Laurence Arné are in love. Indeed, guests on the set of Click on Canal + Saturday October 16, 2021, lovers spoke of their relationship with some embarrassment. The actress described the one with whom she has been in a relationship since 2018. She assured that he was always in the humor and the second degree. “In fact, each time there is a reading, a filter, which makes the situation funny and above all, a particular taste for the ridiculous.“, she declared, assuring that he also had this point in common.”We love this gap (…) I think it’s important not to have pride and to have fun. “

Laurence Arné also mentioned the “strength“of his companion.”When there are stressful situations or moments of tension, he always defuses them with humor. ” Faced with such a declaration and such confessions, Dany Boon could not help but mention it was still very intimate. Only, in his turn, he was led to give his opinion on the woman who shares his life.

Dany Boon and Laurence Arné have humor as a common point

“She has a madness that is natural and she makes people laugh in a spontaneous and delirious way.“, assured Dany Boon, having fun that his darling”don’t hesitate to make a fool of yourself to make people laugh” their entourage. “We are always ready to vanish each other, but without filter“, he added. The lovers form a pretty blended family with six children. Indeed, the actor has five children and Laurence Arné also has one.”We are very close“, she assured by implying that all the small tribe got along wonderfully. A real relief for the parents for whom their children are very important.

