Deadly urban rodeo in Clermont: the biker behind the death of an octogenarian has been imprisoned

The driver of the motorcycle who had hit an octogenarian and caused her death Thursday evening in Clermont-Ferrand during an urban rodeo was indicted and imprisoned on Sunday, we learned from the city’s public prosecutor’s office.

In custody since Friday afternoon after surrendering to the police, the defendant, aged 19, was presented to the prosecution at the end of the morning for “aggravated manslaughter and participation in a motorized rodeo”, he said, confirming information from the regional daily The mountain.

Aged in his twenties, a second young man, who had accompanied the accused on a motorcycle during the facts and who had also presented to the police station a few hours after the latter, was indicted for “non-assistance to a person in danger and participation in a motorized rodeo” before being placed under judicial control, according to the same source.



Thursday, the facts occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Croix de Neyrat district, a large complex in the north of the city.

A surveillance camera had filmed the scene

A CCTV camera was able to film the scene. Two motorcycles were circulating on an avenue, one of which was doing a wheelie: the pilot drove only on the rear wheel, a practice popular with fans of urban rodeos.

Aged 81, the victim was struck while crossing the road on a protected passage, the light then being red for pedestrians, according to a police source. Taken to hospital, the old lady died there around 10 p.m. The driver had fled and the motorcycle had been found burnt.

“The phenomenon of urban rodeos is not new. It affects the whole of our country and rightly arouses the exasperation of the inhabitants. Today, it strikes in a tragic way our city, had reacted on Twitter the mayor of Clermont-Ferrand Olivier Bianchi (PS).