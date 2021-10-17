Decapitated pensioner in Agde: videos, latex gloves, DNA … these five elements that overwhelm Jean-Michel Moulun

Jean-Michel Moulun, suspect N ° 1 in the case of the decapitated pensioner in Agde, affirmed during his police custody that he had no memory of what had happened. In pre-trial detention, however, several elements of the investigation seriously overwhelm him. We take stock.

The prosecutor of Béziers, Raphaël Balland, spoke this Saturday, October 16 at a press conference during which he announced the placement in custody of Jeans–Michael Moulun. A judicial investigation also opened for count of assassination and theft in a house.

The prosecutor also returned to the questioning of the fifty-year-old, suspect number 1 in this macabre affair. “Thanks to the cross-checking of numerous testimonies, police files, as well as the exploitation of video surveillance of the victim’s house, the town of Agde and ATMs, the investigators determined that the victim had was probably killed between 5.30 p.m. and 6.10 p.m. and they identified Mr. Jean-Michel Moulun as being able to be the author of the facts. “

Nevertheless, as Raphaël Balland reminds us, “with regard to the crime likely to be reproached, he affirmed throughout his police custody that he did not have any no memory, citing significant memory impairment. Jean-Michel Moulun is nevertheless overwhelmed by several elements seriously implicating him. We take stock.

1 – Videos

The video surveillance images are at the heart of this affair. Firstly because they made it possible to observe the disorder in the victim’s house but also because they show a man which corresponds to the physical appearance of Jean-Michel Moulun. The latter at the corpulence quite strong, It is boxer, was seen around the house by Evelyne Kessida.

2 – Latex gloves

The Béziers prosecutor also recalled the presence of crucial elements in the images: latex gloves worn by Jean-Michel Moulun.

And it is thanks to the DNA found on the spot that the investigators were able to make the connection with the video surveillance images and the gloves. “The emergency expertise carried out by the Marseille forensic science laboratory (SNPS) made it possible to highlight the DNA of the victim mixed with the DNA of Mr. Moulun on the bloody latex gloves which had been found on the crime scene, “the prosecutor said on Saturday evening.

3 – DNA found elsewhere

Another damning element for the suspect: the victim’s DNA was also found in traces of blood taken from shoes discovered during the search at Jean-Michel Moulun, shoes similar to those worn by the man visible on the videos.

4 – The victim’s errands to the suspect

But investigators did not find only traces of the victim’s DNA in the suspect. Shopping bags and food which correspond to the purchases made by the victim on the day of the crime, were also found at the home of the fifty-year-old. What establish a direct link between the boxer and the septuagenarian.





5 – His car nearby

Raphaël Balland also dwelled on the presence of Jean-Michel Moulun’s vehicle around Evelyne Kessida’s home. Here again, it was the CCTV cameras of the city of Agde which recorded the images. the man’s car can be seen there in the immediate vicinity of the victim’s home and within the presumed period of the facts.

These damning elements on Jean-Michel Moulun leave little doubt as to his involvement in the affair. His psychiatric disorders were also mentioned during the press conference, as was his life course.

Antecedents

“In 2015, he decided to leave the commune of Hautmont (Nord department) after a failure in the municipal elections and moved with his family to Agde (34), then he separated from his wife to settle alone since about 18 months in Vias, a town located a few kilometers from Agde. Despite this separation, his wife says that she still took care of him almost daily because of neurological problems which would cause her in particular significant memory problems since a few years.” reports the prosecutor.

“In fact, at his home, investigators found very many post-its which he said served as a reminder to remember what to do each day, at different times of the day. He claims to be regularly monitored by a psychiatrist and a psychologist in Agde. Moreover, on the very day of the events, at the end of the morning of October 13, he had benefited from a consultation with his psychologist, accompanied by his wife. ”he continues.

In a statement, the prosecutor also recalls the background of Jean-Michel Moulun, sentenced twice: “a very old conviction for theft, as well as a conviction of 2015 by the criminal court of Avesnes-sur-Helpe for acts of improper registration on an electoral list by fraudulent declaration or false certificate (three months of suspended imprisonment and two years of deprivation of right of eligibility). “

“In June 2019, he also had slapped an 11-year-old he accused of having degraded green plants with a soccer ball. At the time, he had already explained to the police at the Agde police station that he suffered from neurological disorders. He was then the subject of a reminder to the law by a delegate of the prosecutor at the court of Béziers. Since then, no other fact had been brought to the attention of justice. “, Concluded the prosecutor of Béziers.

What legal consequences?

Sophie thomas, the commissioner in charge of the case, took the opportunity to take stock of the legal consequences of the case. “My public prosecutor’s office requested this afternoon the opening of a judicial investigation of the count of assassination and theft in a residential area. At the end of his police custody, Mr. Moulun was therefore presented to a investigating magistrate of the judicial court of Béziers and indicted for this crime and this offense. “, she explained.

And to conclude: “Many investigations must still be carried out, in particular concerning the personality of Mr. Moulun which will have to be the subject in particular of psychiatric and psychological expertises, in order to pronounce in particular on the discernment of the indicted at the time The facts. It will also probably be ordered by the investigating magistrate of the medical expertises concerning the reality and the consequences of the neurological disorders and memory invoked by Mr. Moulun. “