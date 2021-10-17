defense lawyers announce that their client, Ja

Jade, 16 and a half, received a 14-year prison sentence for the premeditated murder of her mother. This is the decision rendered by the judges last night in this trial for matricide. Defense lawyers have already announced their intention to appeal the ruling.

There will be a new trial … A few minutes after the announcement of the decision, the defense lawyers, Masters Bernard Burman and Jenny Morvan, indicated that they would appeal the sentence imposed on Jade. The girl was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the premeditated murder of her mother, Yahna.

Sentenced to 14 years in prison

The affair had caused a stir at the time, and deeply marked the Guadeloupe population.

After 4 days of an extraordinary trial, the decision fell in the evening. It took more than 4 hours of deliberation for the judges to come to an agreement.

On July 6, 2020, the teenager shot her mother, with her father’s handgun, a Glock 25, while they were in a vehicle, in the parking lot of the shopping center in Baie- Mahault. Two days later, Yahna, 39, died of her injuries.

At the start of the closed-door trial on October 13, many questions were asked. The teenager who gave no less than 6 different versions of the terrible drama.

If the defense had supported manslaughter and asked for clemency, the prosecution had requested 15 years in prison.

The judges ruled on a 14-year sentence, one year less than the requisitions of the deputy prosecutor.

Disappointment and incomprehension, on the side of the defense

When the verdict was announced, the teenager and her father both became unwell. Jade’s grandmother, too, according to master Roland Ezelin, lawyer for the young girl’s grandfather.

A battered family who was there every day to support her. But coming out of the courtroom this Saturday night, there was consternation.





And although the decision is respected, it was still criticized by the two defense lawyers. For master Bernard Burman, disappointment and incomprehension prevail.

He hopes the appeals court will hear their arguments and recognize that it was manslaughter.

No one can imagine that this 15-and-a-half-year-old child, who had no problem with her mother, who was quite happy, could voluntarily, and with premeditation, want to kill her mother. Me Bernard Burman, defense lawyer

© Eric Stimpfling

A feeling shared by Me Jenny Morvan, also a defense lawyer. She insisted on recalling that it was the fate of “a child“.

© Eric Stimpfling

For his part, the lawyer for Jade’s grandfather, Roland Ezelin, said he was worried about the teenager’s health. For him, the decision is “severe“.

Humanly, it is dearly paid. Me Roland Ezelin, lawyer for Jade’s grandfather

© Eric Stimpfling