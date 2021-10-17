Delphine Jubillar: Revelations on where her body could be

Months go by and searches to find Delphine Jubillar trample sadly. If the police no longer have any hope of finding the 33-year-old nurse still alive, they still do not manage to find a possible corpse. But research continues and investigators are studying new leads, and above all, new places.

New research takes place in early October in underground cavities to try to find the body of the young woman, without result, reports AFP. Information disclosed by La Dépêche du Midi, who explained that the police, who cannot find Delphine with their own means, have “calls on gendarmes specializing in speleology“. This specialized group therefore went to Cagnac-les-Mines, to the Jubillar house, to look in places normally impossible to access.

The mission of these caving policemen is to screen all the natural or artificial cavities (caves and other areas of underground water) in the surroundings. This group of underground investigators (GEMS) does not seem to have found anything convincing so far and it is not known how long the research will last.





The two investigating judges in charge of the case seem to do everything to provide some answers. Moreover, Cédric Jubillar was heard at length on Friday, October 15. This was the first questioning of suspect No. 1 as an indicted person. Since the start of the case, he has denied any involvement in the disappearance of his wife and mother of their two children, aged two and six. The two magistrates in charge of the case since the end of December 2020 had already questioned Cédric Jubillar in April, but as a civil party.

For the defenders of Cédric Jubillar a “miscarriage of justice“looms, assures AFP.”He proclaims his innocence, his despair. He has no place in prison, nor in solitary confinement (…) he was questioned for four hours, he answered all the questions with serenity and sincerity. The presumption of innocence is flouted, he is improperly detained, as of Monday we will formulate a request for release. This man is innocent. There is no evidence, no evidence against him“said one of Cedric’s lawyers, Alexandre Martin, leaving the Toulouse courthouse, where the hearing took place.

Delphine Jubillar, 33, who worked as a night nurse in a clinic in Albi, and her husband Cédric, temporary drywall painter, who were going to divorce, lived in a villa still under construction in Cagnac-les-Mines, a village in the Tarn. On December 16, 2020 at dawn, her husband reported her disappearance to the gendarmes.

Cédric Jubillar remains presumed innocent of the facts with which he is accused until the final judgment of this case.