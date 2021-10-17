DIRECT – Coronavirus: daily death record in Russia with more than 1,000 dead

Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

12:28

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,891,684 people worldwide since the WHO office in China reported the onset of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from from official sources Sunday at 10:00 GMT.





More than 240,314,450 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the epidemic. The vast majority of patients recover, but a still poorly evaluated part retains symptoms for weeks or even months.

6h00

Russia surpassed the symbolic threshold of a thousand daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, a sign of an epidemic in full swing against a background of sluggish vaccination of the population and very limited restriction measures.

The official government count shows 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new contaminations, records for the third consecutive day. Russia is the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus.