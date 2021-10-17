DIRECT. Covid-19: thousands of foreign runners banned from entering the New York marathon

Follow the events of the day live:

8.45 a.m. Demonstrations against the health pass in Tel Aviv, Israel. Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Tel Aviv to protest against the entry into force of the green passport with an embedded QR code that will have to be scanned at the entrance of establishments requiring the certificate. Israelis will also have to present an identity document in order to verify the ownership of the document and to avoid any fraud. This green passport certifies a complete vaccination schedule, namely a third dose of vaccine against the coronavirus or a second injection made less than six months ago.

8:35 am. The National Assembly examines from Tuesday the bill extending the health pass. The National Assembly will examine the bill allowing the use of the health pass until July 31. After two laws examined in May and July, the new bill on “health vigilance” is the third text submitted to Parliament.

8:20 a.m. New York Marathon: thousands of foreign runners banned from entry. Thousands of foreign runners, including European, British, Indian and Chinese nationals, will not be able to participate in the legendary New York Marathon on November 7, the eve of the reopening of the borders of the United States closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic.



8:10 am. Events in Switzerland. Thousands of demonstrators marched smoothly yesterday in several Swiss cities to protest the anti-Covid measures but Bern, the capital, hosted a counter-demonstration. The main parade brought together some 3,000 people in Rapperswil-Jona in the canton of St. Gallen, eastern Switzerland.

7.40 am. Covid in Brazil: a health crisis marked by scandals. A Senate commission of inquiry (ICC) looked into the delays and suspicions of corruption in the acquisition of vaccines, experiments with “human guinea pigs”, oxygen shortage … For five months, the ICC interviewed dozens of witnesses, during often stormy sessions. They made revelations that could have legal as well as political consequences for President Jair Bolsonaro and his ministers.

7:10. Beijing Olympics: the Olympic flame again lit without spectators. The Olympic flame will be lit in a desperately empty ancient stadium in Olympia on Monday for the Beijing Winter Games (February 4-20, 2022), as for those in Tokyo, due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the second time in a row in three decades, the traditional ceremony in the cradle of Olympism will be held in the absence of spectators, announced the Hellenic Olympic Committee. In the history of the Games in the modern era, the flame was only lit behind closed doors in 1984, when Greek organizers wanted to protest against the commercial nature of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. It must be lit Monday at 11:30 a.m. and handed over to the Chinese organizers the next day at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens at 12 p.m. after a night in the shade of the Acropolis.