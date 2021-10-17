Disappearance of Maéva, 13, in the Tarn: why the call for witnesses only intervened 4 months after the first report?

the essential

Following the call for witnesses launched at the end of last week, Internet users were moved by the lapse of time which separated him from the first report. La Dépêche du Midi provides you with explanations on the research calendar and its evolution.

The gendarmes of Tarn still looking for young 13-year-old Maeva Antolin, who would have disappeared since June 14. The young girl was last seen in Graulhet (Tarn) around 8 a.m. That day, she had to go by bus to the Saint-Jean du Caussels Educational and Professional Center (CEP) in Albi. A friend had dropped it off at the Graulhet bus station. But since then, no more news and the young girl has never made it to her home.

Here is the call for witnesses launched by the gendarmerie of Graulhet.

The call for witnesses broadcast this Friday, October 15 by the Tarn gendarmerie, on its Facebook page, four months after the disappearance of Maeva Antolin, made Internet users react. “It’s time to worry about it”, “4 months and we only worry about it now?”, “Since June 14, nothing has been done to find her?” … Comments are raining on the internet . But the matter is a little more complex than that.





Indeed, from the first days of the disappearance, the gendarmes had started the search to find Maeva Antolin. But at that time, this disappearance was not considered as “worrying” but was considered as a fugue. In these cases, the system put in place to find the person is different.

Maeva Antolin’s mother explained to the gendarmes that she had heard from her daughter on June 27, and that at that time, she was perhaps in Marseille. A few months earlier, Maeva had already fled to Toulouse. On the spot, during an identity check, the young girl refused to give her name to the police and allegedly insulted them. She was then arrested.

The girl would give signs of life on social networks

The parents, heard by the gendarmerie, explained to have from time to time news of their daughter on social networks, and in particular via the “Snapchat” platform. Maeva Antolin would also use several different accounts and would occasionally use a friend’s phone to contact her relatives. But despite the investigations carried out on the internet, the means available to the gendarmes of Tarn are limited since Maeva Antolin would not have a telephone, which would prevent any possible geolocation.

At the moment, the teenager could be in Toulouse, Marseille or even Grenoble. But few elements indicate to date that she could stay in the department. This worrying disappearance remains one of the priorities of the Tarn gendarmerie.

A call for witnesses to “find new leads”

After several months of research therefore, the public prosecutor of Castres decided to issue a call for witnesses to find the young girl, “to find new leads”, communicated the deputy prosecutor of Castres, Claire Marie De Agostini.

As a reminder, here is the description given for Maeva Antolin: “Thin, curly, measuring about 1m65, Mediterranean type”. According to the gendarmerie she wore the following clothes on the day of her disappearance: “A black T-shirt, black leggings with green bands and a black leather jacket”. If you have any information on this person, dial 17 or contact the Graulhet gendarmerie on 05 63 34 17 17. You can make your calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.