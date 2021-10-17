Disappointing emojis, puzzle for Samsung and animal subscription for the Switch

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what stood out on Friday, October 15: Windows 11 flat emojis, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE issues, and the price of the new Switch Online subscription with Animal Crossing DLC. To not miss any news, consider subscribing to the Frandroid newsletter.

Windows 11 flat emojis

We expected beautiful 3D emojis, for relief and a slightly refreshing experience. Finally, Windows 11 does not offer us that, but very classic flat emojis. There is something to be a little disappointed about.

The uncertain future of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Due to the shortage of components affecting the tech industry, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be postponed until January 2022. Some people are talking outright about a cancellation of the launch of this smartphone. Anyway, this product is already a big puzzle for the South Korean giant while it is not even formalized yet.

Speaking of Samsung, we’ve posted a video to help you choose the best smartphone for you from the brand’s catalog.





YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

Nintendo Switch Online and Animal Crossing DLC

Happy Home Paradise, the all new DLC Animal Crossing, is included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack subscription which already offered N64 and Mega Drive games. It was also an opportunity to discover the price of this formula.